PHYSIOTHERAPY/REHABILITATION

This volume takes a complete and critical look at the most significant proposals in the field of movement reeducation therapies for scoliosis, scoliotic postures and low back pain disorders, all common spinal pathologies. As well as outlining the theories of the various schools of thought and the major kinesiological, biomechanical and neurophysiological concepts relating to movement and, in particular, to the spine, the book contains numerous exercises, presented through over 400 illustrations (photos and figures).

This book is a complete work, easy to understand and driven by important practical aims, but, rather provocatively, it leaves the final choice of exercises up to the reader, given that these are meant to be adapted to the patient and his/her own condition, not the other way round.