

PHYSIOTHERAPY/REHABILITATION


BOOKS

Bendaggio funzionale: moderne applicazioni


Al fine di ottenere un bendaggio stabile nel tempo, la ricerca ha sviluppato un complesso di materiali adesivi (e di tecniche correlate) che rappresenta quanto di meglio si possa oggi ottenere dal punto di vista della terapia, della rieducazione e de...

€ 190,00

Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

The Hand


There has been enormous progress in hand surgery over the past decade, even leading to hand transplantation, an exceptional achievement given the unique nature of this body part in terms of its nerve supply and elastic properties. Essentially, the field of hand surgery and microsurgery is concerned with the following areas: congenital malformations, acquired diseases and traumatology. Each of these areas involves the application of the techniques of plastic surgery, particularly reconstructive plastic surgery, and of orthopaedics.
This textbook, to which leading experts have contributed, covers semeiotics and diagnostics, traumatic and non-traumatic pathologies, treatment, surgical techniques, rehabilitation, and hand prostheses and ortheses. Richly illustrated, this is an ideal reference book for surgeons, orthopaedics specialists, physiatrists and physical therapists.

€ 160,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


Terapia manuale - Volumi 1 e 2


In questo atlante, presa dopo presa, la terapia manuale diventa comprensibile. Tutte le tecniche di base della terapia manuale sono illustrate attraverso testi e immagini, secondo la regione corporea interessata...

€ 160,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

Atlante di ultrasonografia delle più comuni patologie muscoloscheletriche


Lo scopo primario di questo libro è di fornire numerosi esempi delle più comuni patologie muscoloscheletriche osservabili nella pratica clinica ultrasonografica, per colmare la mancanza di un’educazione continua sotto la supervisione di un esperto

€ 100,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


Sonographic Atlas for Common Musculoskeletal Pathologies


The main purpose of this book is to provide plenty of examples concerning the most commonly scanned musculoskeletal pathologies, and thus to fi ll the gap of long-term supervised education

€ 100,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

Incontinenza


Dalla 3ª Conferenza internazionale sull’incontinenza è emersa ancor di più l’importanza di un approccio multidisciplinare ai disturbi pelvici e alle cure per la continenza, alla luce di ricerche più recenti dimostranti come l’incontinenza urinaria co...

€ 95,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


Drainage Lymphatique


Drainage lymphatique manuel : sont décrites les techniques de base et l’application specifique pour le traitement des pathologies qui affligent le système vasculaire lymphatique

€ 90,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

Drenaggio linfatico


Il drenaggio linfatico manuale è una specifica metodica fisiocinesiterapica dalle molteplici potenzialità e applicazioni: si propone di coadiuvare il fisiologico drenaggio linfatico operato dall’organismo per mezzo della rete capillare linfatica, dei...

€ 90,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


Drenaje linfático - Edición española


Bases anatómicas, fisiológicas, fisiopatológicas y clínica necesarias para conocer el sistema linfático y sus enfermedades, con el objetivo de proporcionar las herramientas para desarrollar un tratamiento adecuado

€ 90,00

Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

Infiltrazioni articolari ed extrarticolari


Uno strumento utile di problem solving in tutte quelle situazioni che quotidianamente in ospedale, negli ambulatori o nelle palestre di riabilitazione ci troviamo ad affrontare.

€ 90,00


Average customer rating: 3 stars
Total votes: 1


Taping NeuroMuscolare - Edizione italiana


Questo libro è uno strumento indispensabile per chi sta acquisendo le tecniche del Taping neuromuscolare, fornendo risposte chiare alle domande più frequenti

€ 90,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

Taping NeuroMuscolare - Edizione italiana


Il testo presenta modalità di applicazione e benefici del Taping NeuroMuscolare nel drenaggio postchirurgico, postraumatico e nel trattamento delle infezioni

€ 90,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


Terapia neurale secondo Huneke<br> Manuale e atlante


La terapia neurale secondo Huneke fa parte di quelle cure comprese nel termine “medicina complementare”: agisce attraverso il sistema nervoso autonomo o vegetativo e si fonda su un tipo di approccio globale al dolore mediante tecniche particolari di ...

€ 90,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

Sports injuries


This sports injuries handbook is aimed essentially at doctors working “on the field” and at the whole team looking after the athletes, to enable them to understand symptoms rapidly and put in place the correct diagnostic and therapeutic strategies to deal with sports injuries.
The book is divided into sections on the different districts of the body (spine; shoulder; elbow; wrist and hand; pelvis, hip and thigh; knee, leg, ankle and foot), examining the sports pathologies associated with each of them, the aetiopathogenetic mechanisms associated with the different sporting disciplines, immediate diagnosis on the field and instrumental diagnostic procedures to be undertaken in hospital, immediate and definitive therapies, rehabilitation, and criteria governing the athlete’s return to his or her sporting activities.

€ 90,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


Re-education in Scoliosis and Low Back Pain


This volume takes a complete and critical look at the most significant proposals in the field of movement reeducation therapies for scoliosis, scoliotic postures and low back pain disorders, all common spinal pathologies. As well as outlining the theories of the various schools of thought and the major kinesiological, biomechanical and neurophysiological concepts relating to movement and, in particular, to the spine, the book contains numerous exercises, presented through over 400 illustrations (photos and figures).
This book is a complete work, easy to understand and driven by important practical aims, but, rather provocatively, it leaves the final choice of exercises up to the reader, given that these are meant to be adapted to the patient and his/her own condition, not the other way round.

€ 80,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

Riequilibrio Modulare Progressivo


Il testo illustra e descrive nel dettaglio i passaggi posturali, gli esercizi e gli strumenti valutativi che, in sequenza progressiva, sono necessari per una corretta verticalizzazione del paziente

€ 80,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


Terapia manuale - Volume 1


In questo atlante, presa dopo presa, la terapia manuale diventa comprensibile. Tutte le tecniche di base della terapia manuale sono illustrate attraverso testi e immagini, secondo la regione corporea interessata...

€ 80,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

Terapia manuale - Volume 2


In questo atlante, presa dopo presa, la terapia manuale diventa comprensibile. Tutte le tecniche di base della terapia manuale sono illustrate attraverso testi e immagini, secondo la regione corporea interessata...

€ 80,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


Tidy's - Manuale di fisioterapia


Il volume è di facile consultazione e si qualifica come una fonte affidabile e autorevole, utile strumento per tutto il percorso accademico e valido supporto per la pratica clinica quotidiana

€ 75,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

Aquatic Therapy


The modes of operation and the applications of the various aquatic rehabilitation methods, derived from both scientific evidence taken from the most significant publications, as well as the practical experience of the authors

€ 70,00

Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0







