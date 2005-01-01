Banner
BOOKS

Anatomia Umana - Trattato - volumi 1-3 - Treatise on Human Anatomy


This treatise, aimed at the medical students at the start of their studies, presents the “discipline” (which is absolutely “fundamental” to a physician’s cultural and professional training) in its entirety, without gratuitous omissions and arbitrary simplifications. The “treatise” is the irreplaceable reference source to which everybody, both at university and during professional activity, can keep on returning in order check facts, compare notes and increase his/her store of knowledge. This is why this work, now in its fourth edition, is constantly improved and updated, both in the content and in the graphic layout with the addition of new illustrations, thereby retaining its truly original style.


€ 315,00


Ortognatodonzia - Orthognatodontics


The entire book was conceived to offer a clear delineation of the knowledge it contains, and to support the work of both those who are new to orthodontics, as well as seasoned professionals


€ 220,00


Parodontologia clinica e implantologia orale


L'integrazione senza soluzione di continuità di fondamenti scientifici, protocolli clinici e recenti sviluppi nella ricerca accresce la già straordinaria reputazione di questo testo come riferimento per la parodontologia

€ 220,00


Parodontologia clinica e implantologia orale


La quinta edizione di questo libro è la riproposizione di un lavoro ineguagliato e impareggiabile sulla parodontologia. I Curatori dell’opera hanno integrato i contributi di esperti mondiali...

€ 200,00

Bendaggio funzionale: moderne applicazioni


Al fine di ottenere un bendaggio stabile nel tempo, la ricerca ha sviluppato un complesso di materiali adesivi (e di tecniche correlate) che rappresenta quanto di meglio si possa oggi ottenere dal punto di vista della terapia, della rieducazione e de...

€ 190,00

Pediatria essenziale


Un libro nel quale tutti i medici che si occupano di infanzia e di adolescenza troveranno una guida professionale, scientifica, sperimentata e sicura

€ 190,00


Trattato italiano di elettrofisiologia ed elettrostimolazione


TITOLO NON PRESENTE ON LINE

€ 180,00


The Hand


There has been enormous progress in hand surgery over the past decade, even leading to hand transplantation, an exceptional achievement given the unique nature of this body part in terms of its nerve supply and elastic properties. Essentially, the field of hand surgery and microsurgery is concerned with the following areas: congenital malformations, acquired diseases and traumatology. Each of these areas involves the application of the techniques of plastic surgery, particularly reconstructive plastic surgery, and of orthopaedics.
This textbook, to which leading experts have contributed, covers semeiotics and diagnostics, traumatic and non-traumatic pathologies, treatment, surgical techniques, rehabilitation, and hand prostheses and ortheses. Richly illustrated, this is an ideal reference book for surgeons, orthopaedics specialists, physiatrists and physical therapists.

€ 160,00


Odontoiatria speciale per il paziente critico e diversamente abile


Il testo passa in rassegna i vari aspetti della disabilità, correlandoli con i differenti tipi di interventi che normalmente si eseguono in odontoiatria

€ 160,00


Terapia manuale - Volumi 1 e 2


In questo atlante, presa dopo presa, la terapia manuale diventa comprensibile. Tutte le tecniche di base della terapia manuale sono illustrate attraverso testi e immagini, secondo la regione corporea interessata...

€ 160,00


Atlas of Blood Cells - Function and Pathology


This atlas is not just a collection of pictures and diagrams, but is designed to present, in an original and innovative way, the variety of cells that make up the haemopoietic system and to illustrate extensively their function and pathology, taking into account the most recent acquisitions in the fields of biochemistry, biology and molecular genetics.
Indeed, this third edition of the atlas (like, and indeed even more than the previous ones) fulfils the need to reflect, through the updating of its contents and the wealth and freshness of its illustrations, advances made in haematology and in the related medical-scientific disciplines.
New names have been added to the list of specialists collaborating on this project, guaranteeing the continued scientific value of the text, while the updating of the illustrations is intended to improve still further its capacity for visual communication.
From a review by Robert S. Schwartz, MD, NEJM, Sept 04: “This spectacular atlas, the finest in its class, emerged from the collaboration of a stellar group of experts who have skillfully woven a profusion of light, electron, and scanning photomicrographs, along with diagrams and tables, into the grand tapestry of hematology as we understand it today.....”

€ 150,00


The electrocardiogram: a 12-piece puzzle


Despite being well over 100 years old, the electrocardiogram continues to be the instrumental diagnostic method of choice among cardiologists and, unlike other investigations, it has been little affected by the advance of technology. Indeed, ECGs recorded many decades ago differ only slightly, if at all, from those recorded today.


€ 148,00


I disordini del ritmo cardiaco


Il testo è nato come omaggio a Leo Schamrot, figura di notevole spessore che ha rappresentato per l’Autore una guida professionale. Oltre che lo stesso titolo, il libro ha anche la medesima impostazione di quello di Schamrot: un volume di sola teoria...

€ 145,00


Fisiologia medica - volumi 1 e 2 - Medical physiology - vol.s I and II


The warm reception given by students, lecturers and the scientific community to the first edition of  Medical Physiology (2005) proved to be a major incentive to make the book even more up-to-date, complete and  useful.


€ 140,00


Atlante di anatomia ecocardiografica


L’Atlante di anatomia ecocardiografica trova una precisa collocazione nell’insegnamento dell’ecocardiografia clinica. Partendo dal concetto che la cardiologia si basa su un’approfondita conoscenza anatomica del cuore normale e patologica, il testo in...

€ 123,95


Atlante interattivo ecodoppler e color Doppler vascolare


L’atlante interattivo di ecodoppler e color Doppler vascolare ben rappresenta lo stato dell’arte in questo settore; è un’opera che, a buon diritto, si propone come strumento di lavoro e studio, un contributo aggiornato e completo alla formazione del ...

€ 123,95

Cardiologia interventistica


Il Textbook of Interventional Cardiology è già da tempo il manuale di riferimento per i cardiologi interventisti; questa edizione è anche un utile riferimento per i cardiologi clinici che sono interessati alle indicazioni delle metodiche interventist...

€ 123,95


Chirurgia endoscopica funzionale dei seni paranasali


Opera di uno dei maggiori esperti in otorinolaringoiatria, questo testo rivoluzionario dibatte l’uso di strumenti fibro-ottici nella chirurgia dei seni. Il metodo innovativo che consiste nel “passare attraverso il naso” implica pochissime complicazio...

€ 123,95

Trattamento dei disturbi psichiatrici


Prescrivere uno psicofarmaco in età evolutiva costituisce una grande scommessa scientifica, di cui bisognerebbe valutare gli estremi altamente variabili a seconda del singolo soggetto in cura. Questo libro, a differenza degli altri lavori apparsi fin...

€ 123,95


1001 consigli in ortodonzia


1001 consigli in ortodonzia: più di mille fotografie cliniche di eccellente qualità che illustrano “diversi modi per fare la stessa cosa”, cioè i vari metodi per risolvere un morso chiuso, aperto o crociato, le differenti tecniche per distalizzare i ...

€ 120,00


