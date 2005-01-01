BOOKS
This treatise, aimed at the medical students at the start of their studies, presents the “discipline” (which is absolutely “fundamental” to a physician’s cultural and professional training) in its entirety, without gratuitous omissions and arbitrary simplifications. The “treatise” is the irreplaceable reference source to which everybody, both at university and during professional activity, can keep on returning in order check facts, compare notes and increase his/her store of knowledge. This is why this work, now in its fourth edition, is constantly improved and updated, both in the content and in the graphic layout with the addition of new illustrations, thereby retaining its truly original style.
The entire book was conceived to offer a clear delineation of the knowledge it contains, and to support the work of both those who are new to orthodontics, as well as seasoned professionals
This textbook, to which leading experts have contributed, covers semeiotics and diagnostics, traumatic and non-traumatic pathologies, treatment, surgical techniques, rehabilitation, and hand prostheses and ortheses. Richly illustrated, this is an ideal reference book for surgeons, orthopaedics specialists, physiatrists and physical therapists.
Indeed, this third edition of the atlas (like, and indeed even more than the previous ones) fulfils the need to reflect, through the updating of its contents and the wealth and freshness of its illustrations, advances made in haematology and in the related medical-scientific disciplines.
New names have been added to the list of specialists collaborating on this project, guaranteeing the continued scientific value of the text, while the updating of the illustrations is intended to improve still further its capacity for visual communication.
From a review by Robert S. Schwartz, MD, NEJM, Sept 04: “This spectacular atlas, the finest in its class, emerged from the collaboration of a stellar group of experts who have skillfully woven a profusion of light, electron, and scanning photomicrographs, along with diagrams and tables, into the grand tapestry of hematology as we understand it today.....”
Despite being well over 100 years old, the electrocardiogram continues to be the instrumental diagnostic method of choice among cardiologists and, unlike other investigations, it has been little affected by the advance of technology. Indeed, ECGs recorded many decades ago differ only slightly, if at all, from those recorded today.
The warm reception given by students, lecturers and the scientific community to the first edition of Medical Physiology (2005) proved to be a major incentive to make the book even more up-to-date, complete and useful.