Banner
You're not logged in
Home Catalogo BOOKS ORTOPEDIA MALATTIE APPARATO LOCOMOTORE
There are no translations available.

Image Map

Login





Cart
Checkout
Your Cart is currently empty.
Access key
Do you have an access key? Put it here!
 
Print

MALATTIE APPARATO LOCOMOTORE


BOOKS

Infiltrazioni articolari ed extrarticolari


Uno strumento utile di problem solving in tutte quelle situazioni che quotidianamente in ospedale, negli ambulatori o nelle palestre di riabilitazione ci troviamo ad affrontare.

Product Details...
€ 90,00


Average customer rating: 3 stars
Total votes: 1

Ginocchio - Manuale di riabilitazione


Uno strumento utile di problem solving in tutte quelle situazioni che quotidianamente in ospedale, negli ambulatori o nelle palestre di riabilitazione ci troviamo ad affrontare.

Product Details...
€ 70,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


Orthopaedic Rehabilitation


The principles and techniques of orthopaedic rehabilitation are covered in this practical book, useful for an integrated approach to the diagnosis, clinical treatment and rehabilitation of the different joints of the upper and lower limbs. The text is divided into “clinical-diagnostic” and “technical-rehabilitation” sections in order ensure a complete approach to the diagnostic-rehabilitation process: rehabilitation therapy is broken down into steps, for each of which the specific objectives and practical methods (exercises) are set out.
References to anatomy and biomechanics ensure optimal framing of the various disorders and of the rehabilitation techniques that can be used following treatment, both surgical and conservative. The volume also contains clear tables summarising the information and useful illustrations of anatomical parts and sample exercises.

Product Details...
€ 40,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

La seduta in carrozzina - Sitting in a Wheelchair


The text clearly and comprehensively explains the biomechanical aspects of a “normal” seated position, in light of pathological conditions, and of the mechanics of wheelchairs


Product Details...
€ 25,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


Rehatrain


L’allenamento riabilitativo è materia di grande interesse non solo per gli appassionati del fitness e del wellness, ma anche e soprattutto per gli specialisti negli ambiti della riabilitazione e del recupero della resistenza fisica. La seconda edizi...

Product Details...
€ 25,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

Contratto di autoriabilitazione guidata nella paresi spastica


Un approccio alla paresi spastica che evita il più possibile l'utilizzo di farmaci antispastici e depressione e predilige un trattamento focale muscolo per muscolo, articolazione per articolazione

Product Details...
€ 20,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


Aggiornamenti in riabilitazione sportiva


Il volume, diviso in sezioni dedicate rispettivamente all'instabilità di spalla, di ginocchio e caviglia nell'atleta, riunisce quanto di più aggiornato e attuale nel campo della medicina dello sport e della riabilitazione dell'atleta infortunato. L'a...

Product Details...
€ 15,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


DIGITAL MEDIA

Ginocchio - Manuale di riabilitazione - Edizione digitale


Uno strumento utile di problem solving in tutte quelle situazioni che quotidianamente in ospedale, negli ambulatori o nelle palestre di riabilitazione ci troviamo ad affrontare.

Product Details...
€ 70,00

Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

Infiltrazioni articolari ed extrarticolari - Edizione digitale


Uno strumento utile di problem solving in tutte quelle situazioni che quotidianamente in ospedale, negli ambulatori o nelle palestre di riabilitazione ci troviamo ad affrontare.

Product Details...
€ 64,99


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0



  • «« Start
  • « Prev
  • 1
  • Next »
  • End »»


Display #  
Results 1 - 9 of 9
Catalogo

Carta del Docente
There are no translations available.

Come utilizzare
i buoni per acquistare
prodotti Edi.Ermes


Edi.Ermes ti regala le spese di spedizione!

Mondo eenet
Ricerca editoria
Title

Subtitle

Author/s

ISBN

Keywords