The principles and techniques of orthopaedic rehabilitation are covered in this practical book, useful for an integrated approach to the diagnosis, clinical treatment and rehabilitation of the different joints of the upper and lower limbs. The text is divided into “clinical-diagnostic” and “technical-rehabilitation” sections in order ensure a complete approach to the diagnostic-rehabilitation process: rehabilitation therapy is broken down into steps, for each of which the specific objectives and practical methods (exercises) are set out.

References to anatomy and biomechanics ensure optimal framing of the various disorders and of the rehabilitation techniques that can be used following treatment, both surgical and conservative. The volume also contains clear tables summarising the information and useful illustrations of anatomical parts and sample exercises.