ORTOPEDIA
BOOKS
There has been enormous progress in hand surgery over the past decade, even leading to hand transplantation, an exceptional achievement given the unique nature of this body part in terms of its nerve supply and elastic properties. Essentially, the field of hand surgery and microsurgery is concerned with the following areas: congenital malformations, acquired diseases and traumatology. Each of these areas involves the application of the techniques of plastic surgery, particularly reconstructive plastic surgery, and of orthopaedics.
This textbook, to which leading experts have contributed, covers semeiotics and diagnostics, traumatic and non-traumatic pathologies, treatment, surgical techniques, rehabilitation, and hand prostheses and ortheses. Richly illustrated, this is an ideal reference book for surgeons, orthopaedics specialists, physiatrists and physical therapists.
€ 160,00
Uno strumento utile di problem solving in tutte quelle situazioni che quotidianamente in ospedale, negli ambulatori o nelle palestre di riabilitazione ci troviamo ad affrontare.
€ 90,00
Il testo illustra e descrive nel dettaglio i passaggi posturali, gli esercizi e gli strumenti valutativi che, in sequenza progressiva, sono necessari per una corretta verticalizzazione del paziente
€ 80,00
€ 70,00
Volume dedicato all’anatomia generale, all’apparato tegumentario e all’apparato locomotore, tratto dall’ormai classico trattato che propone allo studente che si avvia agli studi medici la "disciplina" in assoluto "fondamentale" per la formazione cult...
€ 50,00
Stabilometric analysis allows for the evaluation and measurement of balance using a computerized platform
€ 44,00
Notevoli sono stati i progressi in questi ultimi anni, nel campo della protesizzazione: l’amputazione non è più considerata come un evento finale, ma come la fase iniziale di un programma di trattamento.
€ 40,00
The principles and techniques of orthopaedic rehabilitation are covered in this practical book, useful for an integrated approach to the diagnosis, clinical treatment and rehabilitation of the different joints of the upper and lower limbs. The text is divided into “clinical-diagnostic” and “technical-rehabilitation” sections in order ensure a complete approach to the diagnostic-rehabilitation process: rehabilitation therapy is broken down into steps, for each of which the specific objectives and practical methods (exercises) are set out.
References to anatomy and biomechanics ensure optimal framing of the various disorders and of the rehabilitation techniques that can be used following treatment, both surgical and conservative. The volume also contains clear tables summarising the information and useful illustrations of anatomical parts and sample exercises.
€ 40,00
Entirely devoted to the realisation of static and dynamic orthoses, the book opens with a description of the theoretical bases of the makingup techniques before moving to examine, in great detail and with the support of around 450 illustrations, the design and working stages. The book also contains 24 technical tables (explanatory text and colour photographs) on the realisation of orthoses.
The only handbook on this topic, and aimed both at students and at professionals, this book constitutes a response to the need to offer effective instruction to operators requiring technical support in the practical making up of orthoses for the patient.
€ 37,00
The text clearly and comprehensively explains the biomechanical aspects of a “normal” seated position, in light of pathological conditions, and of the mechanics of wheelchairs
€ 25,00
L’allenamento riabilitativo è materia di grande interesse non solo per gli appassionati del fitness e del wellness, ma anche e soprattutto per gli specialisti negli ambiti della riabilitazione e del recupero della resistenza fisica. La seconda edizi...
€ 25,00
Un approccio alla paresi spastica che evita il più possibile l'utilizzo di farmaci antispastici e depressione e predilige un trattamento focale muscolo per muscolo, articolazione per articolazione
€ 20,00
Il volume, diviso in sezioni dedicate rispettivamente all'instabilità di spalla, di ginocchio e caviglia nell'atleta, riunisce quanto di più aggiornato e attuale nel campo della medicina dello sport e della riabilitazione dell'atleta infortunato. L'a...
€ 15,00
DIGITAL MEDIA
€ 70,00
€ 64,99
Catalogo