Atlas of Blood Cells - Function and Pathology

This atlas is not just a collection of pictures and diagrams, but is designed to present, in an original and innovative way, the variety of cells that make up the haemopoietic system and to illustrate extensively their function and pathology, taking into account the most recent acquisitions in the fields of biochemistry, biology and molecular genetics.

Indeed, this third edition of the atlas (like, and indeed even more than the previous ones) fulfils the need to reflect, through the updating of its contents and the wealth and freshness of its illustrations, advances made in haematology and in the related medical-scientific disciplines.

New names have been added to the list of specialists collaborating on this project, guaranteeing the continued scientific value of the text, while the updating of the illustrations is intended to improve still further its capacity for visual communication.

From a review by Robert S. Schwartz, MD, NEJM, Sept 04: “This spectacular atlas, the finest in its class, emerged from the collaboration of a stellar group of experts who have skillfully woven a profusion of light, electron, and scanning photomicrographs, along with diagrams and tables, into the grand tapestry of hematology as we understand it today.....”



Technical details Two volumes 21.5 x 30.5 cm Hardcover Pages 1024

1017 illustrations in full colour and 699 in black and white

3rd edition

English language edition