Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas - Vol. 1
ELECTRONIC EDITION also available
ENGLISH EDITION
“Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas” is made of a paper Atlas and a web platform (Virtual Campus), combining an innovative learning strategy for anatomy, based on a precise representation of the anatomical structures and virtual spaces in the living human.
The Paper Atlas follows a regional and a topographic approach. Each illustrated chapter provides:
• Anatomical drawings masterfully made with a high educational impact
• Stratigraphic sequences to reconstruct the organization of anatomical regions
• Realistic 2D and 3D renderings from CT or MR imaging exams
• Photographs of laparoscopic and endoscopic exams
• Clear legends, summary tables and schemes to facilitate learning
• Recall icons to web platform contents.
The web platform Virtual Campus, so innovative in the Anatomy Atlas world, displays a rich collection of didactic material content:
• a complete course of Topographic Anatomy offers guided tracks through specific resources;
• 3D interactive reconstructions of organs or anatomical regions from CT or MRI exams;
• commented laparoscopy and endoscopy videos;
• commented dissection movies;
• interactive stratigraphic animations.
Contents Plan
Volume 1
General anatomy
Musculoskeletal system
Volumes 23 x 31 cm
Paperback
Pages 720
Richly illustrated in colour
