Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas - Vol. 2

“Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas” is made of a paper Atlas and a web platform (Virtual Campus), combining an innovative learning strategy for anatomy, based on a precise representation of the anatomical structures and virtual spaces in the living human.



The Paper Atlas follows a regional and a topographic approach. Each illustrated chapter provides:

• Anatomical drawings masterfully made with a high educational impact

• Stratigraphic sequences to reconstruct the organization of anatomical regions

• Realistic 2D and 3D renderings from CT or MR imaging exams

• Photographs of laparoscopic and endoscopic exams

• Clear legends, summary tables and schemes to facilitate learning

• Recall icons to web platform contents.



The web platform Virtual Campus, so innovative in the Anatomy Atlas world, displays a rich collection of didactic material content:

• a complete course of Topographic Anatomy offers guided tracks through specific resources;

• 3D interactive reconstructions of organs or anatomical regions from CT or MRI exams;

• commented laparoscopy and endoscopy videos;

• commented dissection movies;

• interactive stratigraphic animations.



Contents Plan

Volume 2

Head

Neck

Thorax

