Banner
Non sei loggato
Home Catalogo LIBRI Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas - Vol. 3

Image Map

Login





Carrello
Procedi all'acquisto
Il carrello è vuoto.
Hai un codice?
Hai un codice? inseriscilo qui!
 

Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas - Vol. 3

Stampa

Curatore/i
Giuseppe Anastasi, Eugenio Gaudio, Carlo Tacchetti, Estomish Mtui (Editor English Edition)
Autore/i
Giuseppe Anastasi, Paolo Castano, Sergio Castorina, Ottavio Cremona, Raffaele De Caro, Eugenio Gaudio, Guido Macchiarelli, Mario Rende, Domenico Ribatti, Chiarella Sforza, Carlo Tacchetti
ISBN
9788870515909
Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas - Vol. 3
€ 50,00


ELECTRONIC EDITION also available

 



ENGLISH EDITION

“Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas” is made of a paper Atlas and a web platform (Virtual Campus), combining an innovative learning strategy for anatomy, based on a precise representation of the anatomical structures and virtual spaces in the living human.

The Paper Atlas follows a regional and a topographic approach. Each illustrated chapter provides:
• Anatomical drawings masterfully made with a high educational impact
• Stratigraphic sequences to reconstruct the organization of anatomical regions
• Realistic 2D and 3D renderings from CT or MR imaging exams
• Photographs of laparoscopic and endoscopic exams
• Clear legends, summary tables and schemes to facilitate learning
• Recall icons to web platform contents.

The web platform Virtual Campus, so innovative in the Anatomy Atlas world, displays a rich collection of didactic material content:
• a complete course of Topographic Anatomy offers guided tracks through specific resources;
• 3D interactive reconstructions of organs or anatomical regions from CT or MRI exams;
• commented laparoscopy and endoscopy videos;
• commented dissection movies;
• interactive stratigraphic animations.

Contents Plan
Volume 3
Abdomen
Pelvis
Perineum
Upper limb
Lower limb
Nervous system

 

Click on the thumbnails below to see the gallery of imagines:


Table of Contents

Scheda tecnica

Volumes 23 x 31 cm
Paperback
Pages 704
Richly illustrated in colour

Inserisci il codice

Recensioni Clienti:
Nessuna recensione disponibile per questo prodotto.
Autenticati per poter scrivere una recensione.

Ti suggeriamo anche:





Catalogo

Carta del Docente

Come utilizzare
i buoni per acquistare
prodotti Edi.Ermes


Edi.Ermes ti regala le spese di spedizione!

Mondo eenet
Ricerca editoria
Titolo

Sottotitolo

Autore/i

ISBN

Parole chiave