PHYSIOLOGY
The warm reception given by students, lecturers and the scientific community to the first edition of Medical Physiology (2005) proved to be a major incentive to make the book even more up-to-date, complete and useful.
This work was born of the intention to furnish students with a reference book for their study of
the mechanisms underlying the functioning of living beings, in particular within the animal
kingdom: the first volume concentrates mainly on the fundamental and unifying processes involved in numerous physiological phenomena, those - usually molecular and cellular - that constitute the basis of physiological functions that may even seem far removed from one another. The second volume deals with the physiology of systems.
The topics are covered first at molecular and then at cellular level, only then examining the interactions between the cells. The final area dealt with is that of the main organs and organ systems. As well as a basic core, which contains all the classic topics (dealt with rigorously but not in unnecessary detail), there are differentiated parts that can be used according to the areas
that the reader needs to explore in greater depth.
The text offer students a compact reference source for studying the mechanisms underlying the functioning of living beings, particularly in the animal kingdom
La favorevole accoglienza che Studenti, Docenti e Comunità scientifica hanno riservato alla prima edizione di Fisiologia Medica (2005) ha rappresentato un forte stimolo a rendere quest’opera ancor più attuale, completa e fruibile.
L’impianto generale di
This book covers a specific chapter of integrative physiology, which is usually neglected in physiology textbooks, and which has received little attention in the past as a dedicated subject of publication. Nice deep textbooks of altitude medicine or aviation and space medicine or diving medicine can be found, that cover the needs of highly specialised clinicians and investigators. However, to the best of our knowledge, this is the first time that the subject of human adaptation to special environments is proposed and treated in a comprehensive yet rigorous manner for the sake of a wider audience. The text acknowledges historical contributions, provides up-to-date information, describes separately basic and/or historical notions perhaps less treated than needed in classical textbooks, provides significant bibliographic material for a deeper study of the treated subjects, establishes continuous bridges between practice and physiological knowledge, and highlights special contributions from Italian investigators and institutions.
This volume aims to provide students with as complete a picture as possible of what happens in the oral cavity
This book is born of the authors’ many years of teaching and scientific experience. As a result of their undeniable expertise the contents of the book reflect the most advanced knowledge in the field of human physiology.
Divided into four main parts (Excitable tissues, Organ physiology, Interactions between organs and systems, Metabolism and the activity of muscles), the work stands out for its exhaustive content and rigorous approach, in which concepts of a more specialist nature are highlighted so as to distinguish them, as useful complementary material, from those that form the core of basic training in this subject. Completing this exhaustive work is a rich array of illustrations and diagrams
in colour.
The model-based biology and physiology of human nutrition can be defined as the study of human biological phenomena related to the use of aliments, conducted through the application of models, i.e., theoretical schemes that can describe one or more related phenomena and highlight their essential characteristics. This is the approach adopted by Pietro M. Boselli, whose intention, with this book, is to offer a different and original approach to the study and interpretation of currently widely debated topics, namely diets and human nutrition.
La preparazione biologica e medica dei tecnici avicoli richiede l’acquisizione di notizie sull’organizzazione strutturale e sui principali aspetti della fisiologia degli uccelli domestici, preliminare non solo allo studio della patologia e della clin...
In questo volume sono descritti i fenomeni di trasporto della materia attraverso le membrane biologiche e i fenomeni elettrici e dell'eccitabilità cellulare, capitoli fondamentali per la comprensione delle funzioni più complesse, che spesso rappresen...
Il libro è stato scritto per gli studenti di Medicina e Biologia che affrontano un corso di fisica, di biofisica o di fisiologia in cui si faccia uso del calcolo differenziale. La sua brevità è intenzionale e la trattazione è estremamente semplificat...
Frutto del lavoro di un gruppo di fisiologi italiani per produrre un trattato che coniughi semplicità e disponibilità a soddisfare qualunque
