METODOLOGIA MOTORIA E SPORTIVA
BOOKS
In questo testo, accanto a una parte teorica a dimostrazione della validità del metodo e d’impostazione, vengono analizzate alcune proposte cercando di orientare il lettore su alcune pratiche correnti
€ 50,00
Questo volume è uno strumento ideale di apprendimento per chi desideri integrare le tecniche neuromuscolari con osteopatia, fisioterapia, terapia fisica, chiropratica, massaggio sportivo o qualsiasi altro tipo di terapia manuale
€ 45,00
Una guida completa per allenare il core seguendo una precisa sequenza di capacità da incrementare: stabilizzazione, forza e potenza; sono illustrati e descritti 386 esercizi
€ 45,00
Indirizzato a coloro che operano nel campo della riabilitazione e della rieducazione. I contenuti sono il risultato dell’esperienza pluriennale accumulata da un team di medici, fisioterapisti, dottori in scienze motorie e istruttori di fitness.
€ 44,00
Whoever is curious about the mechanisms of locomotion finds in this book the essential notions on the extremely fascinating “human machine”
€ 38,00
Un testo corredato da videocassetta sull'avviamento al lavoro collettivo (squadra) realizzato da due Autrici che sono state nel contempo tecniche nazionali di ginnastica ritmica sportiva e insegnanti di scuola e hanno trasferito le loro capacità tecn...
€ 37,00
Is it possible to formulate a working hypothesis on motor education in primary schools? On the basis of what elements should we organize the teaching programme? What methods, what kinds of objectives and courses of work best favour children’s learning of body language? This book offers some concrete answers to these questions.
It brings out the cultural and scientific foundations of this discipline, recognising their specific and transverse objectives through an opportune re-visiting of government programmes. The part on assessment offers a concrete response to the need to formulate judgments both at the end of single experiences and for half-yearly and end-of-year reports. The text provides pointers for identifying the interdisciplinary areas of motor education and for creating appropriate courses of work. The book contains several sheets that teachers can use with pupils to record their experiences in the school gym.
The audio CD which comes with the book is needed to try out some of the activities.
It brings out the cultural and scientific foundations of this discipline, recognising their specific and transverse objectives through an opportune re-visiting of government programmes. The part on assessment offers a concrete response to the need to formulate judgments both at the end of single experiences and for half-yearly and end-of-year reports. The text provides pointers for identifying the interdisciplinary areas of motor education and for creating appropriate courses of work. The book contains several sheets that teachers can use with pupils to record their experiences in the school gym.
The audio CD which comes with the book is needed to try out some of the activities.
€ 31,00
In response to considerable demand, we have brought out a new edition of this volume which, from the outset has been appreciated and praised by physicians, teachers of physical education and physiotherapists.
It is particularly suitable for students on account of its clear, didactic approach and the vast quantity of information it condenses into a single, yet exhaustive volume, and also because of the wealth of bibliographic references it contains.
It is particularly suitable for students on account of its clear, didactic approach and the vast quantity of information it condenses into a single, yet exhaustive volume, and also because of the wealth of bibliographic references it contains.
€ 30,00
Aimed at anyone involved in kinesiology, motor education, and the prevention and treatment of lateral paramorphisms and dysmorphisms of the spine, this volume, with its supplemented contents and new graphics, completes the previous volume, by the same authors, on the Techniques of medical gymnastics. Kinesitherapy of incorrect postures and dysmorphisms. Kyphosis - lordosis - lower limbs. With numerous tables and over 600 illustrations of exercises, explanatory diagrams and radiographs, as well as an accurate and thorough bibliography containing over 400 entries, this book is an indispensable, exhaustive and up-to-date teaching guide to scoliosis treatment methods.
€ 30,00
Il libro affronta le problematiche relative all'allenamento di ciclisti dilettanti e professionisti, analizzando in modo approfondito il mezzo - la bicicletta - e l'uomo, nelle sue componenti biologiche, fisiologiche e psicologiche. Sono descritti a...
€ 26,00
È utile programmare in educazione fisica? Che cosa si deve fare per definire obiettivi, contenuti, metodo, sistemi di verifica e valutazione? Queste e altre domande si pongono gli insegnanti di educazione fisica di fronte alla possibilità-necessità...
€ 26,00
Il volume, corredato da un’interessante cassetta audiovideo, offre agli insegnanti di scuola elementare, di educazione fisica e ai maestri di tennis un nuovo modo di proporre il tennis nella scuola. Nel testo sono descritti giochi propedeutici al ten...
€ 26,00
L’allenamento riabilitativo è materia di grande interesse non solo per gli appassionati del fitness e del wellness, ma anche e soprattutto per gli specialisti negli ambiti della riabilitazione e del recupero della resistenza fisica. La seconda edizi...
€ 25,00
Una trattazione completa dei possibili impieghi delle resistenze elastiche, proponendo programmi di allenamento illustrati a passo a passo, tramite spiegazioni e immagini fotografiche.
€ 25,00
La decisione di scrivere un manuale sulle tecniche ginnico-riabilitative scaturisce dalla necessità quotidiana di insegnare degli esercizi ai pazienti che si recano in consultazione negli studi di fisioterapia per differenti patologie inerenti alla c...
€ 25,00
This is a reference book aimed at anyone involved in sporting activities for children and above all at those with a particular interest in motor activities for children. It is a technical-scientific, teaching and methodological guide offering plenty of ideas to be put into practice.
€ 22,00
Oggi tutti parlano di fitness: questo completo manuale, riccamente illustrato, propone numerosi esercizi per acquisire e mantenere un'ottima efficienza fisica, spiegando in modo immediatamente comprensibile i presupposti scientifici e cinesiologici c...
€ 20,00
Finalmente un testo completo sull'orienteering praticato a scuola che soddisfa l'esigenza degli operatori di tale settore. Un testo molto approfondito, specificamente scientifico e didattico, molto ricco di figure, di esemplificazioni e indicazioni p...
€ 19,00
Un manuale didattico, pratico, di pronto utilizzo per coloro che operano nelle scuole o nelle palestre: un metodo corretto per insegnare la pallavolo divertendo i giovani, ottenendo risultati graduali ma concreti, sfruttando nel modo più razionale po...
€ 17,00
Gli Autori si sono chiesti se fosse possibile individuare e descrivere le strategie di spinta della mischia in rapporto ai suoi componenti, visti con un occhio diverso da quello dell'allenatore, un occhio computerizzato. Il lavoro dei due Autori off...
€ 16,00
Catalogo