Banner
You're not logged in
Home Catalogo BOOKS DIETOLOGY
There are no translations available.

Image Map

Login





Cart
Checkout
Your Cart is currently empty.
Access key
Do you have an access key? Put it here!
 
Print

DIETOLOGY


BOOKS

The model-based biology and physiology of human nutrition


The model-based biology and physiology of human nutrition can be defined as the study of human biological phenomena related to the use of aliments, conducted through the application of models, i.e., theoretical schemes that can describe one or more related phenomena and highlight their essential characteristics. This is the approach adopted by Pietro M. Boselli, whose intention, with this book, is to offer a different and original approach to the study and interpretation of currently widely debated topics, namely diets and human nutrition.

Product Details...
€ 35,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

OGM o non OGM?


Ve ne intendete di cibi geneticamente modificati? Temete l’impatto dei cibi geneticamente modificati sulla vostra salute? L’ingegneria genetica può realmente aiutare ad estirpare la fame e la malnutrizione nel mondo? Questo libro cerca di fornire ai ...

Product Details...
€ 29,50


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


Memo - Nutrition and Sport


This text is intended as a meeting point between different professionals whose work involves the fields of nutrition and sport (dieticians, physicians, trainers and sports coaches), enabling them to apply scientifically and rationally the most recent knowledge on the subject. The book, which is styled as a handbook, contains up-to-date operational guidelines on the dietary requirements of the sportsman and woman, both professional and amateur.

Product Details...
€ 25,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

Semiofood


Leggere la cucina come si legge un libro, un quadro, un film. Capire la storia del cibo, dall’antichità alla nouvelle cuisine. Scriverne un’antropologia. Disegnarne una semiotica. Da Petronio al commissario Montalbano, dalla Bohème a Gualtiero Marche...

Product Details...
€ 24,00

Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


Alimenti killer


La «macdonaldizzazione» del mondo ci seppellirà? Ormai è un fatto: l’obesità sta diventando una epidemia globale. Di chi è la colpa? La tentazione di trovare un responsabile è forte e c’è chi punta il dito contro i fast-food e chi produce e distribui...

Product Details...
€ 16,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


  • «« Start
  • « Prev
  • 1
  • Next »
  • End »»
Results 1 - 5 of 5
Catalogo

Carta del Docente
There are no translations available.

Come utilizzare
i buoni per acquistare
prodotti Edi.Ermes


Edi.Ermes ti regala le spese di spedizione!

Mondo eenet
Ricerca editoria
Title

Subtitle

Author/s

ISBN

Keywords