DIETOLOGY
BOOKS
The model-based biology and physiology of human nutrition can be defined as the study of human biological phenomena related to the use of aliments, conducted through the application of models, i.e., theoretical schemes that can describe one or more related phenomena and highlight their essential characteristics. This is the approach adopted by Pietro M. Boselli, whose intention, with this book, is to offer a different and original approach to the study and interpretation of currently widely debated topics, namely diets and human nutrition.
€ 35,00
Ve ne intendete di cibi geneticamente modificati? Temete l’impatto dei cibi geneticamente modificati sulla vostra salute? L’ingegneria genetica può realmente aiutare ad estirpare la fame e la malnutrizione nel mondo? Questo libro cerca di fornire ai ...
€ 29,50
This text is intended as a meeting point between different professionals whose work involves the fields of nutrition and sport (dieticians, physicians, trainers and sports coaches), enabling them to apply scientifically and rationally the most recent knowledge on the subject. The book, which is styled as a handbook, contains up-to-date operational guidelines on the dietary requirements of the sportsman and woman, both professional and amateur.
€ 25,00
Leggere la cucina come si legge un libro, un quadro, un film. Capire la storia del cibo, dall’antichità alla nouvelle cuisine. Scriverne un’antropologia. Disegnarne una semiotica. Da Petronio al commissario Montalbano, dalla Bohème a Gualtiero Marche...
€ 24,00
La «macdonaldizzazione» del mondo ci seppellirà? Ormai è un fatto: l’obesità sta diventando una epidemia globale. Di chi è la colpa? La tentazione di trovare un responsabile è forte e c’è chi punta il dito contro i fast-food e chi produce e distribui...
€ 16,00
- «« Start
- « Prev
- 1
- Next »
- End »»
Catalogo