Aquatic Therapy

ELECTRONIC EDITION also available





ENGLISH EDITION



This book indicates the modes of operation and the practical applications of the various aquatic rehabilitation methods, derived from both scientific evidence taken from the most significant publications in the field, as well as the practical experience of the authors. The text addresses the many aspects of aquatic rehabilitation: from its historical background to its physiological and biomechanical principles, the preparation of protocols and work programs to the management of patients based on their anthropometric and functional conditions, and finally the various objectives and pathologies in question. The volume places particular attention on the practical applications in the context of specific diseases, with continuous references focused both on scientific literature and practical experience. The test is accompanied by a comprehensive workbook, which includes 450 photographs of more than 120 exercises designed for the various anatomical regions of the body and for various pathological situations, using the latest tools.



The volume is enriched by a video section (100 videos) dedicated to aquatic exercises.





Click on the thumbnails below to see the gallery of imagines: