Banner
You're not logged in
Home Catalogo BOOKS UROLOGIA
There are no translations available.

Image Map

Login





Cart
Checkout
Your Cart is currently empty.
Access key
Do you have an access key? Put it here!
 
Print

UROLOGIA


BOOKS

Incontinenza


Dalla 3ª Conferenza internazionale sull’incontinenza è emersa ancor di più l’importanza di un approccio multidisciplinare ai disturbi pelvici e alle cure per la continenza, alla luce di ricerche più recenti dimostranti come l’incontinenza urinaria co...

Product Details...
€ 95,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

Incontinenza urinaria femminile - Female urinary incontinence


Urinary incontinence is a disorder associated not only with embarrassment and a sense of shame, but also with a general lack of information and a reluctance to seek medical help.
This book focuses on the main form of incontinence, i.e. non-neurogenic stress incontinence, a disorder frequently observed in women. It covers the main approaches to assessment and rehabilitation, particularly clinical assessment with a view to the development of an effective rehabilitation programme.
The book is richly illustrated and has numerous flowcharts which clarify the approach. Kinesitherapy should be regarded as the most important means at the disposal of the rehabilitation therapist. This is an approach that, in respect of the different and complex synergies between organs, systems and functions, demands the use of truly global therapeutic exercise. Kinesitherapy is supported by biofeedback techniques, particularly telemetric procedures, for the evaluation and treatment of functions in the context of daily life. Finally, the real significance of functional electrical stimulation is assessed.


Product Details...
€ 39,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


Incontinenza urinaria maschile - Male Urinary Incontinence


The book, after discussing the anatomical characteristics of the male pelvic-perineal region, focuses in detail on the various phases of a person’s pre- and post-operative rehabilitation progress


Product Details...
€ 39,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


DIGITAL MEDIA

Incontinenza urinaria maschile - Edizione digitale


Il volume, dopo aver affrontato le caratteristiche anatomiche della regione pelviperineale maschile, si sofferma dettagliatamente sulle diverse fasi della presa in carico riabilitativa pre- e post-operatoria della persona

Product Details...
€ 34,99

Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


  • «« Start
  • « Prev
  • 1
  • Next »
  • End »»
Results 1 - 4 of 4
Catalogo

Carta del Docente
There are no translations available.

Come utilizzare
i buoni per acquistare
prodotti Edi.Ermes


Edi.Ermes ti regala le spese di spedizione!

Mondo eenet
Ricerca editoria
Title

Subtitle

Author/s

ISBN

Keywords