Banner
You're not logged in
Home Catalogo BOOKS TRAUMATOLOGIA
There are no translations available.

Image Map

Login





Cart
Checkout
Your Cart is currently empty.
Access key
Do you have an access key? Put it here!
 
Print

TRAUMATOLOGIA


BOOKS

Sports injuries


This sports injuries handbook is aimed essentially at doctors working “on the field” and at the whole team looking after the athletes, to enable them to understand symptoms rapidly and put in place the correct diagnostic and therapeutic strategies to deal with sports injuries.
The book is divided into sections on the different districts of the body (spine; shoulder; elbow; wrist and hand; pelvis, hip and thigh; knee, leg, ankle and foot), examining the sports pathologies associated with each of them, the aetiopathogenetic mechanisms associated with the different sporting disciplines, immediate diagnosis on the field and instrumental diagnostic procedures to be undertaken in hospital, immediate and definitive therapies, rehabilitation, and criteria governing the athlete’s return to his or her sporting activities.

Product Details...
€ 90,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

Guida pratica al trattamento del paziente chirurgico e traumatizzato in pronto soccorso


In sintonia con la disciplina di riferimento, il “nuovo medico” di pronto soccorso, dovendo assumere compiti e competenze per l’approccio più adeguato ad ogni tipologia dell’urgenza emergenza, dovrà perseguire una formazione globale e non settoriale,...

Product Details...
€ 75,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


Traumatologia dello sport


La traumatologia sportiva occupa un posto preminente nella medicina dello sport e ciò spiega perché siano stati realizzati così tanti studi. I più recenti sono tutti orientati a soddisfare l’esigenza di considerare l’atleta infortunato diversamente d...

Product Details...
€ 61,97


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

Rehabilitation of the injured athlete


The authors’ aim is to provide rehabilitation guidelines useful in traumatology. For practical purposes, the different problems that are most likely to be treated using physiokinesitherapy programmes alone (on account of their frequency and the tendency to adopt a conservative therapeutic approach) are dealt with by anatomical area – shoulder, knee, lumbar spine. Particular attention is paid to soft tissue injuries as an expression of functional overloading in sport. Kinesitherapy, understood as therapeutic exercise, is still the cornerstone of rehabilitation: instrumental physical therapy, massotherapy and taping are complementary and synergic methods. Rehabilitation medicine and physiotherapy are illustrated through schemes and protocols relating to the main clinical pictures and there are also illustrations of some specific exercises for different body areas. For preventive purposes, and also for monitoring the real level of recovery during the rehabilitation phase, provision must be made for an assessment phase, during which the specific athletic movement-action is analysed.

Product Details...
€ 42,00

Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


La prevenzione degli infortuni nel calcio - Football Injury Prevention


Football injuries: is it possible to prevent them and how?


Product Details...
€ 35,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

Trauma cranico


Nel programma riabilitativo del paziente affetto da esiti di trauma cranico, il trattamento in acqua ha una grande importanza ed è un’integrazione e un completamento della terapia neuromotoria e neuropsicologica.

Product Details...
€ 25,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0


Traumi da incidente stradale


DESCRIZIONE NON PRESENTE ON LINE

Product Details...
€ 25,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0

Aggiornamenti in riabilitazione sportiva


Il volume, diviso in sezioni dedicate rispettivamente all'instabilità di spalla, di ginocchio e caviglia nell'atleta, riunisce quanto di più aggiornato e attuale nel campo della medicina dello sport e della riabilitazione dell'atleta infortunato. L'a...

Product Details...
€ 15,00


Average customer rating: 0 stars
Total votes: 0



  • «« Start
  • « Prev
  • 1
  • Next »
  • End »»


Display #  
Results 1 - 8 of 8
Catalogo

Carta del Docente
There are no translations available.

Come utilizzare
i buoni per acquistare
prodotti Edi.Ermes


Edi.Ermes ti regala le spese di spedizione!

Mondo eenet
Ricerca editoria
Title

Subtitle

Author/s

ISBN

Keywords