TRAUMATOLOGIA

The authors’ aim is to provide rehabilitation guidelines useful in traumatology. For practical purposes, the different problems that are most likely to be treated using physiokinesitherapy programmes alone (on account of their frequency and the tendency to adopt a conservative therapeutic approach) are dealt with by anatomical area – shoulder, knee, lumbar spine. Particular attention is paid to soft tissue injuries as an expression of functional overloading in sport. Kinesitherapy, understood as therapeutic exercise, is still the cornerstone of rehabilitation: instrumental physical therapy, massotherapy and taping are complementary and synergic methods. Rehabilitation medicine and physiotherapy are illustrated through schemes and protocols relating to the main clinical pictures and there are also illustrations of some specific exercises for different body areas. For preventive purposes, and also for monitoring the real level of recovery during the rehabilitation phase, provision must be made for an assessment phase, during which the specific athletic movement-action is analysed.