PROTESI DENTARIA

Prosthetic dentistry deals with the promotion of oral and dental health and it is an area in which particular attention is paid to conserving stomatognathic function and to restoring the function and aesthetics of the stomatognathic system through prostheses.

The book takes a general look at the embryogenesis, anatomy and physiology of the stomatognathic system, before considering in more depth the elements of occlusion and the instruments for the adjustment of intermaxillary relations. It then moves on to treatment planning – with very precise and accurate use of the prosthetic nomenclature – and to the preparation and application of the prosthetic support and the maintenance of the prosthetic restoration.