PHYSICAL EDUCATION

Is it possible to formulate a working hypothesis on motor education in primary schools? On the basis of what elements should we organize the teaching programme? What methods, what kinds of objectives and courses of work best favour children’s learning of body language? This book offers some concrete answers to these questions.

It brings out the cultural and scientific foundations of this discipline, recognising their specific and transverse objectives through an opportune re-visiting of government programmes. The part on assessment offers a concrete response to the need to formulate judgments both at the end of single experiences and for half-yearly and end-of-year reports. The text provides pointers for identifying the interdisciplinary areas of motor education and for creating appropriate courses of work. The book contains several sheets that teachers can use with pupils to record their experiences in the school gym.

The audio CD which comes with the book is needed to try out some of the activities.