METODI E DIDATTICHE DELLE ATTIVITÀ MOTORIE
In questo testo, accanto a una parte teorica a dimostrazione della validità del metodo e d’impostazione, vengono analizzate alcune proposte cercando di orientare il lettore su alcune pratiche correnti
€ 50,00
Questo volume è uno strumento ideale di apprendimento per chi desideri integrare le tecniche neuromuscolari con osteopatia, fisioterapia, terapia fisica, chiropratica, massaggio sportivo o qualsiasi altro tipo di terapia manuale
€ 45,00
Indirizzato a coloro che operano nel campo della riabilitazione e della rieducazione. I contenuti sono il risultato dell’esperienza pluriennale accumulata da un team di medici, fisioterapisti, dottori in scienze motorie e istruttori di fitness.
€ 44,00
Is it possible to formulate a working hypothesis on motor education in primary schools? On the basis of what elements should we organize the teaching programme? What methods, what kinds of objectives and courses of work best favour children’s learning of body language? This book offers some concrete answers to these questions.
It brings out the cultural and scientific foundations of this discipline, recognising their specific and transverse objectives through an opportune re-visiting of government programmes. The part on assessment offers a concrete response to the need to formulate judgments both at the end of single experiences and for half-yearly and end-of-year reports. The text provides pointers for identifying the interdisciplinary areas of motor education and for creating appropriate courses of work. The book contains several sheets that teachers can use with pupils to record their experiences in the school gym.
The audio CD which comes with the book is needed to try out some of the activities.
€ 31,00
In response to considerable demand, we have brought out a new edition of this volume which, from the outset has been appreciated and praised by physicians, teachers of physical education and physiotherapists.
It is particularly suitable for students on account of its clear, didactic approach and the vast quantity of information it condenses into a single, yet exhaustive volume, and also because of the wealth of bibliographic references it contains.
€ 30,00
Aimed at anyone involved in kinesiology, motor education, and the prevention and treatment of lateral paramorphisms and dysmorphisms of the spine, this volume, with its supplemented contents and new graphics, completes the previous volume, by the same authors, on the Techniques of medical gymnastics. Kinesitherapy of incorrect postures and dysmorphisms. Kyphosis - lordosis - lower limbs. With numerous tables and over 600 illustrations of exercises, explanatory diagrams and radiographs, as well as an accurate and thorough bibliography containing over 400 entries, this book is an indispensable, exhaustive and up-to-date teaching guide to scoliosis treatment methods.
€ 30,00
È utile programmare in educazione fisica? Che cosa si deve fare per definire obiettivi, contenuti, metodo, sistemi di verifica e valutazione? Queste e altre domande si pongono gli insegnanti di educazione fisica di fronte alla possibilità-necessità...
€ 26,00
L’allenamento riabilitativo è materia di grande interesse non solo per gli appassionati del fitness e del wellness, ma anche e soprattutto per gli specialisti negli ambiti della riabilitazione e del recupero della resistenza fisica. La seconda edizi...
€ 25,00
La decisione di scrivere un manuale sulle tecniche ginnico-riabilitative scaturisce dalla necessità quotidiana di insegnare degli esercizi ai pazienti che si recano in consultazione negli studi di fisioterapia per differenti patologie inerenti alla c...
€ 25,00
This is a reference book aimed at anyone involved in sporting activities for children and above all at those with a particular interest in motor activities for children. It is a technical-scientific, teaching and methodological guide offering plenty of ideas to be put into practice.
€ 22,00
Oggi tutti parlano di fitness: questo completo manuale, riccamente illustrato, propone numerosi esercizi per acquisire e mantenere un'ottima efficienza fisica, spiegando in modo immediatamente comprensibile i presupposti scientifici e cinesiologici c...
€ 20,00
Perché, come e quando avvengono gli adattamenti indotti dall'allenamento? Quali sono gli stimoli allenanti, i carichi e che ruolo svolgono gli ormoni? Il sovrallenamento (sovraffaticamento, calo di prestazione, sindrome da fatica cronica): quali p...
€ 13,00
Viene fornito in modo pratico, con l'ausilio di moltissimi disegni, un programma di insegnamento della ginnastica ai bambini di 6-11 anni. I risultati raggiunti dagli Autori sono senza dubbio soddisfacenti, a riprova della validità del metodo, basat...
€ 12,00
Gli Autori di questa singolare raccolta sono qualificati esperti nella didattica dell'attività motoria a livello di base e considerano il gioco una componente di primaria importanza. Il libro riporta girotondi, filastrocche e giochi popolari che fin...
€ 10,00
Manuale interattivo di facile consultazione, realizzato a schede, è dedicato a quanti sono impegnati nel compito di avvicinare all'ambiente acquatico i più piccini (scuola materna e primo ciclo della scuola elementare). L'argomento è scandito attrave...
€ 9,00
In questi ultimi anni c'è stato un graduale riconoscimento del valore del gioco come elemento chiave nell'educazione della persona. Il volume è una raccolta di divertenti giochi di gruppo, noti e meno noti, tradizionali e presportivi, per bambini, c...
€ 9,00
Unico volume dedicato al GoBack®, un gioco didattico utile nell'apprendimento dei principali sport di rinvio con la palla (pallavolo, tennis, squash eccetera). Utile nelle scuole, dalle elementari alle superiori.
€ 5,16
