MEDICAL CLINICS

La prima indagine di prevalenza sulle infezioni ospedaliere in Italia risale al 1983 ed è stata svolta dall’Istituto Superiore di Sanità su 120 ospedali, registrando una frequenza di circa l’8%. Da allora numerose indagini si sono succedute, sia a ca...
€ 40,00
Questo libro semplice e conciso, concepito per comunicare la rilevanza pratica di alcuni concetti ed argomenti di statistica e di metodologia, è un utile strumento sia per il miglioramento dello standard qualitativo dei lavori comunemente pubblicati ...
€ 38,00
The assessment and classification of the mainly morphological characteristics of the human body, which is the focus of interest of anthropometry, can still today offer valuable support not only to the field of anthropology, but also to the different branches of clinical medicine: this book provides the reader with an extensive collection of standardised measurements, measurement procedures, anthropometric reference values and classical – yet still valid – techniques, and also looks at the many ways in which these can be applied in the fields of clinical medicine, rehabilitation and sports medicine.
The book is divided into three sections: anthropometric assessment and reference standards (measurements and measurement techniques used in anthropometry, skin folds, circumferences, diameters, lengths); topics of special interest, such as pubertal standards, constitutional anthropometry, the biological bases of personality and temperament, body composition; fields of application of anthropometry, from assessment of nutritional status to auxological anthropometry.
€ 38,00
Una delle difficoltà che il medico deve essere in grado di affrontare è la lettura dei risultati di una ricerca scientifica, interpretandoli correttamente rispetto alla specifica situazione cui i dati si riferiscono. Il libro, grazie a una esposizion...
€ 36,15
This book examines simply, but with scientific accuracy and rigour, concepts useful to all those involved in sports medicine. As well as highlighting the problem of doping, it looks at how blood tests could be used to assess the state of health of professional and amateur athletes and makes it possible for non specialists to interpret them.
The book is aimed at doctors specialising in sports medicine, sports coaches, and pathologists interested in exploring the field of laboratory medicine applied to sport.
The practical usefulness of this book derives from the fact that it is an up-to-date and well-sourced treatise that draws on an extensive bibliography of the topic of haematology applied to sport. It is a text that fills a scientific and didactic gap at a time when this topic is very much to the fore.
The book has a first part, which is devoted to laboratory tests, and a second part, which looks at the ways in which sporting activity can modify haematological laboratory parameters.
€ 35,00
Non c’è dubbio che il progresso della medicina abbia bisogno di ricerche cliniche per adottare i trattamenti più vantaggiosi, per individuare i percorsi diagnostici più appropriati, per caratterizzare i fattori di rischio di una certa malattia e per ...
€ 35,00
Negli ultimi anni i metodi biologico- molecolari hanno raggiunto un notevole sviluppo, imponendosi come strumento di indiscutibile importanza sia in campo diagnostico sia nella ricerca scientifica. I recenti sviluppi di queste tecniche, il migliorame...
€ 34,00
€ 33,57
The past decade has seen a radical change in medical attitudes to stroke: scientific interest in cerebrovascular diseases has increased both as a result of the evolution of electronic and information technology, which makes it possible to obtain detailed images useful for diagnostic purposes, and also as a result of the availability of new drugs.
In addition to the most up-to-date diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, this book presents the most recent advances in the sphere of rehabilitation and looks at how patients can be approached from the perspective of individualised programmes.
• From biochemistry to clinical practice
• Diagnosis
• Therapy
• Rehabilitation
• Functional surgery
€ 30,00
L’opera di Pocock ha il merito di affrontare un tema, quello della metodologia biostatistica, purtroppo poco trattato, nonostante l’importanza che sta assumendo nel mondo scientifico. Viene esposto in modo chiaro tutto l’iter necessario alla pianific...
€ 30,00
Gli eventi avversi si riferiscono a tutti quei casi in cui si verifica un danno o una complicazione indesiderata, in grado di determinare un allungamento della degenza, una disabilità o anche la morte del paziente, determinato dall’assistenza in Ospe...
€ 29,00
L’errore medico è argomento di grande coinvolgimento e di attualità non solo per i medici e per tutti coloro che lavorano in sanità, ma anche per le istituzioni e per il pubblico. Per la sua importanza è analizzato da molti specialisti, bioeticisti, ...
€ 24,00
Il testo affronta il tema dell’accreditamento dell’attività di prevenzione del rischio infettivo in ospedale. L’obiettivo è di definire un documento di orientamento utilizzabile anche per l’accreditamento d’eccellenza. Nella prima parte del testo si ...
€ 16,50
