Drainage lymphatique manuel : sont décrites les techniques de base et l’application specifique pour le traitement des pathologies qui affligent le système vasculaire lymphatique
Il drenaggio linfatico manuale è una specifica metodica fisiocinesiterapica dalle molteplici potenzialità e applicazioni: si propone di coadiuvare il fisiologico drenaggio linfatico operato dall’organismo per mezzo della rete capillare linfatica, dei...
Bases anatómicas, fisiológicas, fisiopatológicas y clínica necesarias para conocer el sistema linfático y sus enfermedades, con el objetivo de proporcionar las herramientas para desarrollar un tratamiento adecuado
Il testo illustra e descrive nel dettaglio i passaggi posturali, gli esercizi e gli strumenti valutativi che, in sequenza progressiva, sono necessari per una corretta verticalizzazione del paziente
The techniques of manual lymphatic drainage and their practical application, with the description of the multilayer compression bandaging, decongestive exercises, therapeutic measures essential to the overall treatment of lymphedema
This book illustrates, with the valuable support of pictures (around 450) and exercises (over 250), the practical basis for organising a Back School. In detail, the book looks at the six cornerstones of the author’s approach: antalgic and re-educational physical exercises; correct use of the spine; relaxation techniques; diet; lifestyle; habitual motor activity.
In short, the book approaches the question from a particular perspective, being devoted to the
learning not of one method, but of many methods that can be offered to the patient in order
to allow him to regain and maintain a state of wellbeing.
Biomeccanica, anatomia funzionale, altri aspetti neurofisiologici: il volume compendia tutti gli aspetti fondamentali della cinesiologia
This volume brings together, in a relatively small number of pages, kinesiology’s three fundamental areas (biomechanics, functional anatomy, neurophysiology), covering the key aspects of neurophysiology and biomechanics and, at the same time, providing a thorough and close examination of aspects of joints and muscles related to the sphere of functional anatomy.
Adatta per corsi clinici di massoterapia, fisioterapia e chiropratica, una guida illustrata che spiega in modo chiaro e graduale le tecniche di manipolazione più efficaci per i diversi tipi di dolore muscolare
A holistic view of human body increasingly demands that the stomatognathic system be considered an integral part of the postural system.
The planning of prosthetic and/or orthodontic occlusal rehabilitation must include an analysis of the functional parts that represent the dynamic point of union between the stomatognathic system and the body as a whole. This book offers an opportunity to revisit and refine clinical knowledge through new interpretations and discoveries, covering the postural system, primary respiratory mechanics, applied kinesiology, the stomatognathic system, the diagnosis and treatment of sphenobasilar synchondrosis, and peripheral receptors such as the "podalic receptor".
Applied kinesiology, osteopathy and posturology are treated from a perspective that will
interest the orthodontist, since normal and pathological occlusion (malocclusion) are part of a general syndromic picture.
Memo Cinesiologia is a concise yet exhaustive treatise on the topics crucial to a good understanding of human movement: neurophysiology, biomechanics, functional anatomy, the assessment of joints and muscles.
The book, which is intended to serve as a small but complete, “encyclopaedia of movement”, is divided into chapters that look, in detail, at the main districts of the human body.
The book has over 830 illustrations (diagrams and drawings) of extraordinary quality and clarity; it also contains many tables, an essential bibliography on the topics covered, and an analytical index. In particular, Memo Cinesiologia furnishes essential information for assessing the mobility of all the joints and the strength of the main muscles.
Questo volume è uno strumento ideale di apprendimento per chi desideri integrare le tecniche neuromuscolari con osteopatia, fisioterapia, terapia fisica, chiropratica, massaggio sportivo o qualsiasi altro tipo di terapia manuale
Questa seconda edizione del libro, arricchita di un nuovo capitolo sul “Trattamento correlato alla valutazione”, tratta contemporaneamente i principi e la metodologia di valutazione dell’escursione articolare e della forza muscolare. Il primo capitol...
Stabilometric analysis allows for the evaluation and measurement of balance using a computerized platform
The authors’ aim is to provide rehabilitation guidelines useful in traumatology. For practical purposes, the different problems that are most likely to be treated using physiokinesitherapy programmes alone (on account of their frequency and the tendency to adopt a conservative therapeutic approach) are dealt with by anatomical area – shoulder, knee, lumbar spine. Particular attention is paid to soft tissue injuries as an expression of functional overloading in sport. Kinesitherapy, understood as therapeutic exercise, is still the cornerstone of rehabilitation: instrumental physical therapy, massotherapy and taping are complementary and synergic methods. Rehabilitation medicine and physiotherapy are illustrated through schemes and protocols relating to the main clinical pictures and there are also illustrations of some specific exercises for different body areas. For preventive purposes, and also for monitoring the real level of recovery during the rehabilitation phase, provision must be made for an assessment phase, during which the specific athletic movement-action is analysed.
The Back School is presented as the most effective and lasting method for treating spinal pain. It is based on an educational, preventive and therapeutic approach to the patient, who is no longer seen as a passive subject who merely submits to what is prescribed, but rather as the key actor, who plays an active and conscious part in his or her own treatment.
The aim of the book, which integrates and complements “Back School - Neck School - Bone School. Planning, organising, conducting and verifying” (by the same author), is to teach specific working programmes for different spinal pathologies: spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis, lumboischialgic pain due to disc hernia or protrusion, discectomy, painful scoliosis, etc.
Measuring and quantifying the phenomena we observe is a priority not only in the field of scientific research, but also in clinical practice: research leads to application.
This book brings together both the anatomical-physiological bases of hand and arm movement, and the methods for its evaluation, giving the reader not just theoretical notions, but also a tool useful for research, critical evaluation and scientific updating purposes.
Evaluating the different aspects of the hand, kinesiological, sensory or functional, demands extensive knowledge of the relevant methods: for each topic – evaluating wounds and scars, oedema, pain, the peripheral vascular system, sensitivity, joints, muscle strength, dexterity, and functional capacities – the book provides an overview and a critical discussion of the assessment systems, together with instructions and illustrations. Particular attention is paid to those that, in accordance with the principle of evidence-based practice, are deemed most important.
Whoever is curious about the mechanisms of locomotion finds in this book the essential notions on the extremely fascinating “human machine”
Obiettivi di questo manuale teorico-pratico sono insegnare come prevenire i dolori cervicali grazie a un corretto utilizzo della colonna vertebrale e ridurre il dolore del rachide cervicale con esercizi specifici
Questo manuale teorico-pratico si propone di far conoscere la fondamentale azione educativa, preventiva e rieducativa della moderna Back School
