DENTISTRY AND DENTAL PROSTHESIS

The discovery of the laser has proved to be a milestone in the medical field, allowing the achievement of diagnostic and therapeutic performances that were quite unimaginable just a few years ago. The applications of the various types of laser are now expanding in all the areas of traditional medicine: in odontostomatology the diode laser is systematically used to treat both the oral mucosa and the tooth itself (endodontics, periodontology and aesthetic dentistry).

This book, whose authors have been using this method for years in their own work, looks in depth at its use in oral soft tissue surgery and in periodontology; in prosthetic restorations and in implantology; in endodontics and in tooth whitening, documenting – through around eighty clinical cases and a rich and extensive set of illustrations – the veracity of what it affirms.