DENTISTRY AND DENTAL PROSTHESIS
BOOKS
The entire book was conceived to offer a clear delineation of the knowledge it contains, and to support the work of both those who are new to orthodontics, as well as seasoned professionals
€ 220,00
L'integrazione senza soluzione di continuità di fondamenti scientifici, protocolli clinici e recenti sviluppi nella ricerca accresce la già straordinaria reputazione di questo testo come riferimento per la parodontologia
€ 220,00
La quinta edizione di questo libro è la riproposizione di un lavoro ineguagliato e impareggiabile sulla parodontologia. I Curatori dell’opera hanno integrato i contributi di esperti mondiali...
€ 200,00
Il testo passa in rassegna i vari aspetti della disabilità, correlandoli con i differenti tipi di interventi che normalmente si eseguono in odontoiatria
€ 160,00
1001 consigli in ortodonzia: più di mille fotografie cliniche di eccellente qualità che illustrano “diversi modi per fare la stessa cosa”, cioè i vari metodi per risolvere un morso chiuso, aperto o crociato, le differenti tecniche per distalizzare i ...
€ 120,00
Un libro dedicato in maniera particolare al periodo della dentizione mista, che va dal termine della dentizione primaria al completamento della dentizione permanente (da 6 a 13 anni di età), durante il quale accadono cambiamenti intensi che possono e...
€ 120,00
This book offers a diagnostic and therapeutic approach to dysgnathia, according to “systemic” functional concepts.
A whole chapter is devoted to examining the relations between orthodontics and temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, the importance of studying posture in order to clarify their multifactorial determinism, and the orthodontist’s need for gnathological diagnostic points of reference.
A long chapter, divided into sequential phases, looks at therapy and underlines the importance of early intervention and functional therapy.
A special section is devoted to therapy in adult dentition using a special fixed technique (multiloop edgewise archwire) that can resolve extremely complex cases that would otherwise require surgery.
A whole chapter is devoted to examining the relations between orthodontics and temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, the importance of studying posture in order to clarify their multifactorial determinism, and the orthodontist’s need for gnathological diagnostic points of reference.
A long chapter, divided into sequential phases, looks at therapy and underlines the importance of early intervention and functional therapy.
A special section is devoted to therapy in adult dentition using a special fixed technique (multiloop edgewise archwire) that can resolve extremely complex cases that would otherwise require surgery.
€ 110,00
Obiettivo principale del testo è fornire una conoscenza dei processi biologici alla base delle patologie pulpari e periapicali e dell’impatto che essi hanno sul trattamento clinico, presentando le informazioni in una forma facilmente accessibile
€ 90,00
Il trattato si prefigge lo scopo di contribuire a una maggiore conoscenza delle problematiche ortognatodontiche del futuro, che è già presente, all’insegna delle leggi della genetica
€ 80,00
L'anatomia orale studia con indirizzo sistematico e topografico l'organizzazione anatomica della testa e del collo. Si concentra particolarmente sul complesso orofaringeo e sull'analisi di quell'insieme funzionale che prende il nome di apparato orale...
€ 75,00
The Italian Society of Sports Dentistry has, for years, endeavoured to establish the correct image of the sports dentist as a figure of reference and an ever-present source of support for anyone who practises sport, be it at professional or amateur level. Many Italian researchers in the field of dentistry, for years directly involved in prevention and in the treatment of athletes from different sporting disciplines, have contributed to this book, which analyses the role of maxillary, teeth, the temporomandibular joint, and the skeleton and muscles of the dorsalcervical region in the performance of the motor actions specific to single sports.
The book covers the following main areas:
The book covers the following main areas:
- dento-maxillo-facial traumatology: from trauma to rehabilitation therapy, including specific and practical protocols trauma prevention, from the methodology to the design/construction of individual and personalised bite splints and mouthguards
- occlusion, posture and other areas linked to cervical-temporomandibular joint disorders
- diet and the oral ecosystem
- dentistry and sports in childhood, from the treatment of obstructive respiratory diseases to vertebral scoliosis
- lasers and oral mucosa lesions in athletes
- organisation of dental health services during sporting events and models of prevention
- medical-legal and insurance issues relevant to dental-facial trauma
- drugs in dentistry and doping
€ 70,00
Questo testo di ortodonzia ortopedico funzionale illustra una concezione dell’ortodonzia dinamica rivolta alla ricerca di tutto ciò che è innovativo per poter migliorare il quadro diagnostico e terapeutico
€ 70,00
Redatto sulla base delle considerazioni e delle esperienze maturate nel corso di un impegno didattico pluriennale in ambito universitario, indirizzato agli studenti di Odontoiatria oltre che agli specialisti e agli specializzandi nelle varie branche ...
€ 65,00
L’assistente alla poltrona in uno studio odontoiatrico si occupa dell’accoglienza del paziente, del suo accompagnamento alla poltrona e della gestione della relazione durante tutta la cura, fino al momento del congedo, offrendo supporto pratico-operativo
€ 65,00
This volume aims to provide students with as complete a picture as possible of what happens in the oral cavity
€ 60,00
The work examines the correlations between orofacial functions, occlusion, and posture in order to better understand what the correct diagnostic and therapeutic approach is to address problems of various natures and severities
€ 60,00
Obiettivo di questo libro è offrire un panorama completo dell’odontoiatria infantile, con un’attenzione speciale riservata alla cura della salute orale del bambino e dell’adolescente basata sull’evidenza. Nel corso degli ultimi decenni si è verificat...
€ 55,00
Il volume si concentra sui preziosi contributi che la rigenerazione dei tessuti molli può offrire in ambito implantologico poiché, oltre a migliorare l'estetica, favorisce la sopravvivenza a lungo termine dell'impianto
€ 52,00
A holistic view of human body increasingly demands that the stomatognathic system be considered an integral part of the postural system.
The planning of prosthetic and/or orthodontic occlusal rehabilitation must include an analysis of the functional parts that represent the dynamic point of union between the stomatognathic system and the body as a whole. This book offers an opportunity to revisit and refine clinical knowledge through new interpretations and discoveries, covering the postural system, primary respiratory mechanics, applied kinesiology, the stomatognathic system, the diagnosis and treatment of sphenobasilar synchondrosis, and peripheral receptors such as the "podalic receptor".
Applied kinesiology, osteopathy and posturology are treated from a perspective that will interest the orthodontist, since normal and pathological occlusion (malocclusion) are part of a general syndromic picture.
The planning of prosthetic and/or orthodontic occlusal rehabilitation must include an analysis of the functional parts that represent the dynamic point of union between the stomatognathic system and the body as a whole. This book offers an opportunity to revisit and refine clinical knowledge through new interpretations and discoveries, covering the postural system, primary respiratory mechanics, applied kinesiology, the stomatognathic system, the diagnosis and treatment of sphenobasilar synchondrosis, and peripheral receptors such as the "podalic receptor".
Applied kinesiology, osteopathy and posturology are treated from a perspective that will interest the orthodontist, since normal and pathological occlusion (malocclusion) are part of a general syndromic picture.
€ 52,00
The discovery of the laser has proved to be a milestone in the medical field, allowing the achievement of diagnostic and therapeutic performances that were quite unimaginable just a few years ago. The applications of the various types of laser are now expanding in all the areas of traditional medicine: in odontostomatology the diode laser is systematically used to treat both the oral mucosa and the tooth itself (endodontics, periodontology and aesthetic dentistry).
This book, whose authors have been using this method for years in their own work, looks in depth at its use in oral soft tissue surgery and in periodontology; in prosthetic restorations and in implantology; in endodontics and in tooth whitening, documenting – through around eighty clinical cases and a rich and extensive set of illustrations – the veracity of what it affirms.
This book, whose authors have been using this method for years in their own work, looks in depth at its use in oral soft tissue surgery and in periodontology; in prosthetic restorations and in implantology; in endodontics and in tooth whitening, documenting – through around eighty clinical cases and a rich and extensive set of illustrations – the veracity of what it affirms.
€ 50,00
Catalogo