Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas - Vol. 2

Editor/s
Giuseppe Anastasi, Eugenio Gaudio, Carlo Tacchetti, Estomish Mtui (Editor English Edition)
Author/s
Giuseppe Anastasi, Paolo Castano, Sergio Castorina, Ottavio Cremona, Raffaele De Caro, Eugenio Gaudio, Guido Macchiarelli, Domenico Ribatti, Carlo Tacchetti
ISBN
9788870515893
Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas - Vol. 2
ENGLISH EDITION

“Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas” is made of a paper Atlas and a web platform (Virtual Campus), combining an innovative learning strategy for anatomy, based on a precise representation of the anatomical structures and virtual spaces in the living human.

The Paper Atlas follows a regional and a topographic approach. Each illustrated chapter provides:
• Anatomical drawings masterfully made with a high educational impact
• Stratigraphic sequences to reconstruct the organization of anatomical regions
• Realistic 2D and 3D renderings from CT or MR imaging exams
• Photographs of laparoscopic and endoscopic exams
• Clear legends, summary tables and schemes to facilitate learning
• Recall icons to web platform contents.

The web platform Virtual Campus, so innovative in the Anatomy Atlas world, displays a rich collection of didactic material content:
• a complete course of Topographic Anatomy offers guided tracks through specific resources;
• 3D interactive reconstructions of organs or anatomical regions from CT or MRI exams;
• commented laparoscopy and endoscopy videos;
• commented dissection movies;
• interactive stratigraphic animations.

Contents Plan
Volume 2
Head
Neck
Thorax

 

Click on the thumbnails below to see the gallery of imagines:


Table of Contents

Technical details

Volumes 23 x 31 cm
Paperback
Pages 432
Richly illustrated in colour

