ANATOMIA UMANA


BOOKS

Anatomia Umana - Trattato - volumi 1-3 - Treatise on Human Anatomy


This treatise, aimed at the medical students at the start of their studies, presents the “discipline” (which is absolutely “fundamental” to a physician’s cultural and professional training) in its entirety, without gratuitous omissions and arbitrary simplifications. The “treatise” is the irreplaceable reference source to which everybody, both at university and during professional activity, can keep on returning in order check facts, compare notes and increase his/her store of knowledge. This is why this work, now in its fourth edition, is constantly improved and updated, both in the content and in the graphic layout with the addition of new illustrations, thereby retaining its truly original style.


€ 315,00


Atlante di anatomia ecocardiografica


L’Atlante di anatomia ecocardiografica trova una precisa collocazione nell’insegnamento dell’ecocardiografia clinica. Partendo dal concetto che la cardiologia si basa su un’approfondita conoscenza anatomica del cuore normale e patologica, il testo in...

€ 123,95


Anatomia Umana – Atlante – Volumi 1-3 - Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas


Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas is made of a paper support and a web platform (Virtual Campus), combining an innovative learning strategy for anatomy


€ 120,00


Atlante di anatomia dell'encefalo


DESCRIZIONE NON PRESENTE

€ 87,80


Anatomia orale di Sicher


L'anatomia orale studia con indirizzo sistematico e topografico l'organizzazione anatomica della testa e del collo. Si concentra particolarmente sul complesso orofaringeo e sull'analisi di quell'insieme funzionale che prende il nome di apparato orale...

€ 75,00


Anatomia Topografica + APPENDICE


L'anatomia topografica è un complemento indispensabile dell'anatomia sistematica in quanto motiva e chiarisce le applicazioni dei concetti anatomici a molti aspetti della medicina pratica. In funzione di ciò è stata realizzata un'opera sintetica, ma ...

€ 73,00


Anatomia Umana


L’opera, completa nell’iconografia e agile nel testo, rappresenta uno strumento basilare per tutti coloro che intendono approfondire la conoscenza della morfologia e delle funzioni dell’organismo umano. La sintesi operata potrà essere apprezzata da ...

€ 70,00


Anatomia funzionale e clinica dello splancnocranio


Redatto sulla base delle considerazioni e delle esperienze maturate nel corso di un impegno didattico pluriennale in ambito universitario, indirizzato agli studenti di Odontoiatria oltre che agli specialisti e agli specializzandi nelle varie branche ...

€ 65,00


Aortic dissection


This gem of a book on aortic dissection brings together as authors all the superstars in the field. The volume contains the most thorough and up-to date information on this disease entity and its treatment.

€ 65,00

Anatomia Topografica


L'anatomia topografica è un complemento indispensabile dell'anatomia sistematica in quanto motiva e chiarisce le applicazioni dei concetti anatomici a molti aspetti della medicina pratica. In funzione di ciò è stata realizzata un'opera sintetica, ma ...

€ 62,00


Anatomia comparata - Comparative Anatomy


This innovative book constitutes a tool to acquire knowledge on descriptive and functional morphology and to evaluate the main evolutionary steps for the different systems: i.e., form, function and evolution.


€ 57,00


Anatomia Umana - Trattato


Volume dedicato all’anatomia generale, all’apparato tegumentario e all’apparato locomotore, tratto dall’ormai classico trattato che propone allo studente che si avvia agli studi medici la "disciplina" in assoluto "fondamentale" per la formazione cult...

€ 50,00


Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas - Vol. 3


“Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas” is made of a paper Atlas and a web platform (Virtual Campus), combining an innovative learning strategy for anatomy

€ 50,00

Neuroanatomia nel contesto clinico - Atlante


Neuroanatomia nel contesto clinico fornisce tutto ciò di cui si necessita per conoscere a fondo l’anatomia del sistema nervoso centrale in ambito clinico

€ 50,00


Anatomia dell'Uomo - Human Anatomy


The rigorously scientific presentation of the contents, the modern graphics and the wealth of illustrations make this volume a complete reference work for study and consultation, designed in particular to meet the needs of students doing degree courses in biological and health-related disciplines. An introductory part covering the general organisation of the human body is followed by a descriptive anatomy part, characterised by the traditional subdivision into apparatuses and systems, crucial to acquaint the reader fully with all the aspects of basic anatomy and to provide the broadest possible overview of the human body. The regional anatomy section examines in depth the different parts of the human body, while the part devoted to the general principles of movement looks at the anatomical bases, joint and muscle dynamics and characteristics of muscle work. The fifth and final part (embryology and organogenesis) is crucial to gaining a full understanding of how organs and apparatuses develop during the embryonic and foetal period.


€ 45,00


Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas - Vol. 1


“Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas” is made of a paper Atlas and a web platform (Virtual Campus), combining an innovative learning strategy for anatomy

€ 45,00

The Principles of Human Anatomy


A practical and flexible book on human anatomy in which the subject matter is presented smoothly and fluently, without excessive theorising. The book features high-quality illustrations and systematic grouping of topics. It covers the basic principles of cytology and histology as well as giving a complete description of the human body. The information is set out as simply as possible while still conveying the all the essential aspects of human anatomy.

€ 40,00


Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas - Vol. 2


“Human Anatomy - Multimedial Interactive Atlas” is made of a paper Atlas and a web platform (Virtual Campus), combining an innovative learning strategy for anatomy

€ 30,00

Anatomia del Pilates


Il Pilates è un metodo di esercizio fisico ideato per distendere e rinforzare il corpo e che dà evidenza a fattori quali l’equilibrio, l’allineamento, l’esatta respirazione e la stabilità del centro (core). Si tratta di un metodo semplice e a basso i...

€ 27,00


Anatomia Topografica


L'anatomia topografica è un complemento indispensabile dell'anatomia sistematica, in quanto motiva e chiarisce le applicazioni dei concetti anatomici a molti aspetti della medicina pratica. In funzione di ciò si è realizzato un estratto (Generalità ...

€ 27,00

