ANATOMIA PATOLOGICA

Science is advancing rapidly, thanks to the evolution of new technologies. Despite, this some of the new advances in human biology are struggling to be included in microscopic anatomy textbooks. This volume is thus intended to be a departure from the traditional approach: considerable attention has been paid to the essential elements, as well as to the microscopic structure of human organs.

Together with a wealth of stunning light and electron microscopic images, the volume contains illustrative diagrams showing the arrangement of the microscopic structures, to help students interpret the images and understand the relations between structure and function. In particular, there are diagrams relating to functional and cytological units, the microcirculation and the body’s barriers.

Furthermore, practical notes on light microscopy and references to clinical anatomy have been included to help the student understand morphological details of particular clinical significance.