ANATOMIA PATOLOGICA
BOOKS
This innovative book constitutes a tool to acquire knowledge on descriptive and functional morphology and to evaluate the main evolutionary steps for the different systems: i.e., form, function and evolution.
€ 57,00
Neuroanatomia nel contesto clinico fornisce tutto ciò di cui si necessita per conoscere a fondo l’anatomia del sistema nervoso centrale in ambito clinico
€ 50,00
Science is advancing rapidly, thanks to the evolution of new technologies. Despite, this some of the new advances in human biology are struggling to be included in microscopic anatomy textbooks. This volume is thus intended to be a departure from the traditional approach: considerable attention has been paid to the essential elements, as well as to the microscopic structure of human organs.
Together with a wealth of stunning light and electron microscopic images, the volume contains illustrative diagrams showing the arrangement of the microscopic structures, to help students interpret the images and understand the relations between structure and function. In particular, there are diagrams relating to functional and cytological units, the microcirculation and the body’s barriers.
Furthermore, practical notes on light microscopy and references to clinical anatomy have been included to help the student understand morphological details of particular clinical significance.
Together with a wealth of stunning light and electron microscopic images, the volume contains illustrative diagrams showing the arrangement of the microscopic structures, to help students interpret the images and understand the relations between structure and function. In particular, there are diagrams relating to functional and cytological units, the microcirculation and the body’s barriers.
Furthermore, practical notes on light microscopy and references to clinical anatomy have been included to help the student understand morphological details of particular clinical significance.
€ 20,00
DIGITAL MEDIA
Quest'opera si pone come base per acquisire le conoscenze sulla morfologia descrittiva e funzionale e per valutare i principali passaggi evolutivi per i diversi sistemi: in tre parole, forma, funzione ed evoluzione
€ 49,99
Neuroanatomia nel contesto clinico fornisce tutto ciò di cui si necessita per conoscere a fondo l’anatomia del sistema nervoso centrale in ambito clinico
€ 44,99
- «« Start
- « Prev
- 1
- Next »
- End »»
Catalogo